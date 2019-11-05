Myrtle Beach, available in the UK from Fusible Systems, has introduced a selection of new headwear and accessories for the colder weather this winter.

The new Striped Winter Beanie (MB7138) is made from a twin-layer knit with a wide brim and comes in four colourways, while the new Knitted Winter Beanie with Pompom (MB7144) features contrast colour detailing, a multicoloured pompom and an inner fleece band.

Also available is the new Reflective Beanie (MB7141), as well as the new Ladiesâ€™ Metallic Beanie (MB7143), which features a fake-fur pompom and comes in metallic shades of gold, silver and bronze.

Other new products include: the extra-wide Knitted Headband (MB7136); the Striped Winter Beanie with Pompom (MB7140); the Knitted Loop (MB7314) made from a coarse knit with a fleece inside; and the Fleece Loop (MB7313) with embroidered detailing on both ends.

The Knitted Hat Thinsulate (MB7551) is also now available in a new olive colour.

www.fusiblesystems.co.uk