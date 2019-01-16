Plenty of business out there

First, and probably the most important, is the fact that there is plenty of work available.Â Business is booming, and I donâ€™t see that slowing down any time soon, even with the uncertainty over Brexit. Just about every shop that Iâ€™ve spoken to in the last few months is reporting at least double-digit growth for 2018. Everyone is anticipating a strong market for 2019, and is making plans to capitalise on that strength.Â For most, their biggest challenge seems to be finding employees to help expand their business.

Experiential customer focus

For shops that are still hung up on simply selling the price of â€˜ink on cotton’, there is a wave of entrepreneurs who are keen on creating better experiences for their customers and turning them into fans. This, of course, creates a huge swell of momentum. The paradigm-shifting trend is to position the company or product as part of a bigger holistic picture. A customer community is created. People want to get involved. They want to belong to a tribe. A team. Something with a culture. More merchandise can then be offered to the community or during a created event. Itâ€™s the experience that drives more sales. The more unique and fun the experience, the better sales can become.