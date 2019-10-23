Neenah Coldenhove has announced an exclusive partnership with Vivid Chemical to manufacture and market the company’s single-step, self-weeding Reveal transfer papers worldwide.

Julie Schertell, president of technical products at Neenah, said: “This partnership demonstrates Neenah’s continued emphasis on serving our customers with new and innovative technologies.

“Vivid Chemical is a leader in developing and providing premium transfer papers for the garment decoration market— a perfect complement to Neenah’s strong portfolio of digital transfer papers.”

“Neenah Coldenhove is focused on becoming the global brand of choice across all technology platforms for digital transfer papers,” added Ramon Overdijk, the company’s marketing and sales director. “As we continue to grow our business, the partnership with Vivid Chemical will serve to enhance our product offerings to the market.”

James D Cobb, founder and CEO of Vivid Chemical said that Neenah Coldenhove was a natural fit for a partnership. “Neenah is a renowned market leader in specialty papers and transfer technologies and understands the need to deliver innovative, customer-focused solutions.”

www.neenah.com

www.vividchemical.com