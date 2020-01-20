TV TecStyle Visions has announced three sustainable clothing brands to feature on its Fair Eco Bio stand for 2020.

Both Neutral and Mantis World, alongside Stuttgart-based company HRM Textil, will showcase their collections at the trade show from 30 January to 1 February in Stuttgart, Germany.

The Fair Eco Bio information point (Stand 1, G22) aims to provide visitors with “the chance to learn about the production, trade and decoration of sustainable textiles,” says TV TecStyle Visions.

Visitors will be given the opportunity to have an item of sustainable clothing printed for them by Borchert + Moller on the Fair Eco Bio stand.

TV TecStyle Visions will also run an official EXPO 4.0 giveaway under the banner of sustainability, with all visitors receiving an organic Fairtrade cotton bag from Neutral, which is certified with an Ecolabel and the official Fairtrade mark for cotton.

