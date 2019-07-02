The Fespa Awards 2020 will feature four new categories, including a Printeriors award to reflect the growth of the printed décor market.

Three application-focused categories have also been introduced for 2020: packaging on plastics; packaging on paper and board; and the wrapping of vehicles and other items, such as furniture and accessories. Projects can also be entered for established categories such as ‘Printed Garments’, ‘Roll-to-Roll Printed Textiles’, and ‘Special Effects on T-shirts, Garments and Other Textiles’.

Neil Felton, CEO of Fespa, said: “Since we launched Printeriors in 2015, demand for printed décor has risen within the speciality print community and was also highlighted as a key trend in both our 2015 and 2018 Print Census reports.

“Over the last five years we have developed our Printeriors proposition to reflect the demands in the industry. We can see from our exhibitions and events that printed décor plays a big part for a number of manufacturers and print service providers. By introducing the Printeriors award we want to share the creative examples of printed décor that our global community is producing”.

The Printeriors award will feature five sub-categories: public spaces; hotels and restaurants; events and pop-up experiences; offices and workplaces; and retail.

Entries for the Fespa Awards 2020 close on Friday 1 November 2019. Shortlisted entries will be announced on 9 December 2019 and will be displayed at Fespa Global Print Expo 2020 from 24-27 March at the IFEMA Exhibition Centre in Madrid, Spain.

www.fespaawards.com

