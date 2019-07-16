EasyCut Studio has announced the launch of the latest edition of its vinyl cutting software EasyCut Studio 4.1.0.7.

The updated software now supports over 500 cutter models, including the Mutoh Kona, Mutoh SC, Gerber FasTrack, and Liyu SC-A, TC-A, TC-AA and HC-AF series cutters. Exclusive Print and Cut Technology allows designs to be printed on a colour printer and then cut out with a Mutoh cutter.

EasyCut Studio says the new software has a large selection of tools and features for designing and laying out artwork ready for vinyl cutting. It also enables users to open bitmap graphics or scan logos to convert them into cuttable vector graphics.Â

The updated 4.1.0.7 software also features a new Mutoh Kona plotter driver that supports Mutoh 4 point crop marks for print and cut jobs, as well as an added cut selection only and mirror options for the Rabbit cutter. EasyCut says stability improvements have been made and small software bugs in previous versions have been fixed; these include previous problems when editing nodes after cutting designs and issues that users have reported when cutting with the Silhouette Cameo 3.

The EasyCut Studio version 4.1.0.7 is available for both Windows and macOS at a starting price of $59.95 USD, and comes with a lifetime license offering a free lifetime upgrade. Users can receive a free trial of the software from the companyâ€™s website, and existing users of the EasyCut Studio 4 versions can easily upgrade to version 4.1.0.7.Â

www.easycutstudio.com

