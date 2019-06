Brother Tape Creator, BTC Activewear and Yoko International Ltd will be joining the exhibitor list for the remaining Print & Stitch shows this year.

Beechfield Brands will also be joining the exhibitor list for the shows in Watford, Croydon and Derby.

The next Print & Stitch show will be held on Wednesday 26 June at the Village Hotel in Watford, London. Free registration for all upcoming shows is available online.

www.printandstitch.org