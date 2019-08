AllroundWork stretch trousers are now available in the UK from Snickers Workwear. The new workwear trousers for men have a loose fit for a “classic Snickers Workwear look and feel”, with stretch Cordura for durability as well as improved ventilation and mobility.

A slim-fit style is available for women, with wider hips and a narrower waist for comfort and freedom of movement.

www.snickersworkwear.co.uk