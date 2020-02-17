International sales expertise

Ruben, who has expertise in international sales, comments: “We already have dealers and agents overseas for the software, but we want to expand sales generally for GS UK into the rest of Europe. We also see an opportunity to look more at UK-based products and manufacturers and, through our channels and operations, to get those products into the rest of Europe – Benelux, France, Germany.”

Trained in engineering, Robert brings a wealth of business experience to his new company. He started out working for European and international companies, rising to managing director and CEO roles at several well-known corporates, including home products group Lever Brothers (now part of Unilever), global steel wire group Bekaert, shipping company ISU Containers and Afinia Plastics. Aged 49, he set up his own consultancy, Archor, specialising in turning around and improving companies, from sales and marketing through to operations, and this became Gandae Consulting after Ruben joined.

Now 61, Robert has consulted across all kinds of businesses, including textiles, in the UK, the rest of Europe, Asia and the Americas, working with private equity firms, large industrial conglomerates and family-owned companies. “The majority of my career has been with businesses in the UK so I know the British market well,” he adds. He came across GS UK after being brought in by investment company Gimv to help with changes at one of its businesses, Summa, the Belgium-based manufacturer of cutting plotters: Summa took over CadCam Technology, including its subsidiary GS UK, in 2018.