The new TrueVIS VG2 eco-solvent printer/cutter from Roland DG won ‘Best Print & Cut Solution’ at the European Digital Press Association (EDP) awards 2019.
Gillian Montanaro, head of marketing at Roland DG EMEA, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have won the EDP Award for ‘Best Print & Cut Solution’ with the new TrueVIS VG2. When we launched the VG2 just a few months ago we were ready to show the industry something special, a solution that could genuinely change print professionals’ working lives in terms of colour quality, turnaround speeds, reliability, longevity of their output and much more.
“The EDP Awards are widely regarded as the most prestigious awards for the digital print business in Europe, so the title of ‘Best Print & Cut Solution’ absolutely reflects how incredible this machine is”.
The judging panel said: “Roland DG has not adhered to existing concepts, but has redefined product development.” Offering new orange ink, the VG2 was awarded for its “breadth of colour gamut, optimised colour accuracy and colour reproduction capability, plus a host of technological advancements to deliver high-precision print and cut performance”.
The Roland DG TrueVIS VG2 printer/cutter
The large-format VG2 features VersaWorks 6 RIP software and its TR2 ink is certified for long-lasting results under the 3M MCS Warranty and the Avery Dennison ICS Performance Guarantee, as well as certified Greenguard Gold for low chemical emissions, and is also safe for indoor graphic applications.