“The EDP Awards are widely regarded as the most prestigious awards for the digital print business in Europe, so the title of ‘Best Print & Cut Solution’ absolutely reflects how incredible this machine is”.

The judging panel said: “Roland DG has not adhered to existing concepts, but has redefined product development.” Offering new orange ink, the VG2 was awarded for its “breadth of colour gamut, optimised colour accuracy and colour reproduction capability, plus a host of technological advancements to deliver high-precision print and cut performance”.