Fespa Global Print Expo 2020 has announced a series of new screen and digital printing solutions to be introduced at the exhibition from 24-27 March.

Held at the IFEMA in Feria de Madrid, Spain, Fespa 2020 will offer print service providers and sign makers the chance to see the latest innovations in screen and digital printing presses, consumables, workflow and colour management. This includes the latest textile printing solutions from Premier Digital Textiles, which will showcase its new organic cotton, recycled polyester and eco fabrics on stand A121 in Hall 3.

Visitors can also expect new product announcements from Epson (stand B20, Hall 3) for the digital printing sector, which will be revealed on the first day of the exhibition. This is said to include new products for commercial signage and display, dye sublimation, digital textile print for wallpapers, vinyls and PVC, as well as new printing solutions for direct-to-garment products.