Fespa Global Print Expo 2020 has announced a series of new screen and digital printing solutions to be introduced at the exhibition from 24-27 March.
Held at the IFEMA in Feria de Madrid, Spain, Fespa 2020 will offer print service providers and sign makers the chance to see the latest innovations in screen and digital printing presses, consumables, workflow and colour management. This includes the latest textile printing solutions from Premier Digital Textiles, which will showcase its new organic cotton, recycled polyester and eco fabrics on stand A121 in Hall 3.
Visitors can also expect new product announcements from Epson (stand B20, Hall 3) for the digital printing sector, which will be revealed on the first day of the exhibition. This is said to include new products for commercial signage and display, dye sublimation, digital textile print for wallpapers, vinyls and PVC, as well as new printing solutions for direct-to-garment products.
Screen printers can expect to see a range of new products at Fespa, including heat transfer materials from SEF (Hall 3, stand A35) and the new EconoRed III Conveyor Dryer from Vastex International (Hall 1, stand C30). CHT, a producer of speciality chemistry, will also be showcasing its range of screen printing products, including a new generation of silicone and water-based pastes and pigment colour solutions (Hall 1, stand D40).
On stand B40 in Hall 1, Digital Screen Printing Technologies will be specialising in hybrid transfer technologies, showcasing products that include release liners, inks, adhesives and anti-migration ink and additives.
Exile Technologies will be exhibiting its new Spyder III computer-to-screen system, which incorporates the latest phase-change print head technology, on stand C10 in Hall 1.
Exhibitors demonstrating new advances in ink technology at Fespa include DAF KİMYA İÇ VE DIŞ TİC. A.Ş., which will show its range of hybrid water-based and plastisol products, including textile screen printing inks, textile sublimation inks, ecological pigments and PVC-free and phthalate-free plastisol inks (Hall 1, stand A12). Sun Chemical (Hall 7, stand D10) will also be demonstrating its extensive portfolio of inks with highlights expected across the categories of wide format, textile, and screen and industrial printing.
On stand B31 in Hall 3, new RIP technology from Cadlink Technology will be on show, including its new Digital Factory RIP Software and its Digital Factory UV Edition Software. Print Equipment will be exhibiting Sublisplash Driver, its new colour-management software solution for Sublisplash Inks (Hall 3, stand E20).
Fespa’s fast fashion factory, Print Make Wear, will return for 2020 within the co-located Sportswear Pro exhibition. Mimaki, Kornit, Drytac, Antalis, Roland and Berger Textiles are among the exhibitors that will collaborate to create a live, end-to-end production process for sports and athleisure garments.
Neil Felton, CEO of Fespa, said: “For decades, Fespa exhibitions have been the foremost forums for experiencing the latest and greatest offered by manufacturers serving the specialist print industries. As such, Fespa exhibition booths are famed for being an engaging blend of colour and cutting-edge design as exhibitors compete to capture the attention of visitors, and Fespa Global Print Expo 2020 will be no different.”
Visitor registration is now open on the Fespa 2020 website. For free entry, use code FESM218, which will also grant you access to the co-located shows European Sign Expo and Sportswear Pro.