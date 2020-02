Exile Technologies will be exhibiting its new Spyder III computer-to-screen system, which incorporates the latest phase-change print head technology, on stand C10 in Hall 1.

Exhibitors demonstrating new advances in ink technology at Fespa include DAF KİMYA İÇ VE DIŞ TİC. A.Ş., which will show its range of hybrid water-based and plastisol products, including textile screen printing inks, textile sublimation inks, ecological pigments and PVC-free and phthalate-free plastisol inks (Hall 1, stand A12). Sun Chemical (Hall 7, stand D10) will also be demonstrating its extensive portfolio of inks with highlights expected across the categories of wide format, textile, and screen and industrial printing.

On stand B31 in Hall 3, new RIP technology from Cadlink Technology will be on show, including its new Digital Factory RIP Software and its Digital Factory UV Edition Software. Print Equipment will be exhibiting Sublisplash Driver, its new colour-management software solution for Sublisplash Inks (Hall 3, stand E20).

Fespa’s fast fashion factory, Print Make Wear, will return for 2020 within the co-located Sportswear Pro exhibition. Mimaki, Kornit, Drytac, Antalis, Roland and Berger Textiles are among the exhibitors that will collaborate to create a live, end-to-end production process for sports and athleisure garments.

Neil Felton, CEO of Fespa, said: “For decades, Fespa exhibitions have been the foremost forums for experiencing the latest and greatest offered by manufacturers serving the specialist print industries. As such, Fespa exhibition booths are famed for being an engaging blend of colour and cutting-edge design as exhibitors compete to capture the attention of visitors, and Fespa Global Print Expo 2020 will be no different.”

Visitor registration is now open on the Fespa 2020 website. For free entry, use code FESM218, which will also grant you access to the co-located shows European Sign Expo and Sportswear Pro.

www.fespaglobalprintexpo.com