Timberland has announced a series of new product launches from its Timberland Pro workwear range in the UK.

The Timberland Pro AW19/20 collection includes three new jackets, three new trouser styles and five new footwear designs. “Every item in the new range has been created with particular trades in mind,” said the brand, “incorporating features designed to meet the demands of a typical working day in those industries.”

Cassie Hepner, global marketing director at Timberland Pro, said: “Each design is of premium quality and engineered with technologies to provide the best in comfort, durability and performance. By using the best fabrics available – and creating our own where they aren’t – our products work as hard as those that rely on them, helping tradespeople to conquer their working day.

“We’re excited to be launching these new products over the coming months and look forward to further expanding the range in future.”

Footwear in the new collection includes Anti-Fatigue Technology, which is said to absorb shock with each step, while returning energy back to the foot in key zones. One of the new footwear styles also features Timberland Pro’s Independent Suspension Network Technology, a multi-density outsole, which is said to adapt to varying worksite conditions to provide an additional layer of cushioning, comfort and stability.

Fabric technologies, such as Rain Repel, a fabric with an outer layer that resists moisture penetration, and WickWork, used in T-shirts for its moisture-wicking properties, also feature in the new collection as well as sustainable materials, such as recycled PET plastic, organic cotton and recycled rubber.

“Responsible innovation is at the heart of our product design and we strive to be environmentally aware when creating a new style – from using renewable and recycled materials wherever possible, to ensuring a responsible supply chain,” added Cassie.

“Every element of each product’s creation has been considered for its impact on the planet, as well as ensuring that it is tough and hard wearing.

The new Timberland Pro products have been launched this week at the A+A International Trade Fair in Dusseldorf, Germany. The collection was made available online from 4 November, and will also be available in select workwear stores. To purchase the new products at trade prices, garment decorators can set up a trade account via the Timberland Pro customer services.