I-Group Technologies has released the new Viper Maxx pretreatment machine which comes with the ability to programme the spray areas and amount of pretreatment to be applied with the simple scan of a barcode.

This is intended to streamline the production process by reducing operator errors, which can result in poor pretreating or printing results. I-Group Technologies said: “It allows for a perfectly even application of pretreatment every time, with every pretreatment on the market.

“No more pretreating the entire shirt for just a left chest DTG print. With 99.9% efficiency and no spraying off the shirt, you can only pretreat the areas intended with the touch of a button.”

For more information about using the Viper Maxx, please see www.images-magazine.com/dtg-at-the-touch-of-a-button/

www.viperxpt.com