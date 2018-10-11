This autumn, Tee Jays has launched the “tailored and sophisticated” Newport Jacket (9600/9601). A fashionable, sporty style it combines soft 100% polyester fabric with Cordura details and high quality DuPont padding
Like all apparel from Tee Jays, the jacket – available in both men‘s and women‘s styles – has been developed based on trends seen in retail, explains CEO Peter Høfler. “All Tee Jays products are designed in-house and based on quality and Scandinavian simplicity,“ he says. “We gain all our inspiration from retail trends and fashion agencies that identify these trends.”
The Newport, which is now available from stock through Tee Jays’ distributors, has two large front pockets, an inner pocket and a hidden chest pocket, while its hem and cuff s are finished with a flexible elastic band.
A key element in the construction of Tee Jays styles is the quality of its fabrics and the new jacket’s 300T polyester fabric is worthy of special note, according to the brand. “This is one of our high-end fabrics that is used in our bestselling Zepelin and Crossover Jackets,” reports Peter. “It suits the new jacket perfectly, while the Cordura gives an urban vibe that enhances the simplicity of the jacket.”
Both the DuPont and Cordura elements were chosen because of their renowned durability and performance, which work perfectly with the jacket’s quality design, says Peter. He adds: “It is important to keep the jacket both lightweight and highly functional.”
The Newport is available in a choice of deep navy or black, the brand‘s two top-selling jacket colours. “The black is neutral and the deep navy is high fashion – both colours complement any logo colours. Tee Jays is known for offering a distinguished jacket collection in core colours that have been carefully developed over the years,” Peter explains.
The feedback so far from distributors and key customers has been great, says Peter, who adds that the jacket is ideal for the end user who wants to stay casual yet trendy. Both embroidery and print can be applied to the jacket, although Tee Jays recommends embroidery thanks to the jacket‘s premium quality and design; there is an invisible zipper inside the jacket for easy embroidery access.
