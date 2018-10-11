Like all apparel from Tee Jays, the jacket – available in both men‘s and women‘s styles – has been developed based on trends seen in retail, explains CEO Peter Høfler. “All Tee Jays products are designed in-house and based on quality and Scandinavian simplicity,“ he says. “We gain all our inspiration from retail trends and fashion agencies that identify these trends.”

The Newport, which is now available from stock through Tee Jays’ distributors, has two large front pockets, an inner pocket and a hidden chest pocket, while its hem and cuff s are finished with a flexible elastic band.

A key element in the construction of Tee Jays styles is the quality of its fabrics and the new jacket’s 300T polyester fabric is worthy of special note, according to the brand. “This is one of our high-end fabrics that is used in our bestselling Zepelin and Crossover Jackets,” reports Peter. “It suits the new jacket perfectly, while the Cordura gives an urban vibe that enhances the simplicity of the jacket.”