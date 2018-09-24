When Kerri Jamieson ordered her fourth Barudan singlehead, she knew the first leg of its journey would be straightforward. “We‘ve got brilliant suppliers. They send the goods to our shippers and they pack it all up in containers and it goes on a large container ship. Eight thousand miles later, it gets unloaded at this end, which is the easy bit. Getting it out to the workshop is the tricky bit.”

That’s because Kerri runs what she calls “probably the most remote embroidery business in the world”: Warrah Workshop is in a remote part of the Falkland Islands, which is itself a pretty remote country. Kerri and her husband Brian live in South Harbour in West Falkland, the second largest island in the Falkland Islands, which, according to the latest census, is home to 151 people (the total population of the Falkland Islands is around 3,400).

Warrah Workshop is 180 miles from paved roads. To get to the nearest paved road involves driving first along the dirt tracks that make up the area‘s ‘road network‘. “Driving from town is a little rough, so we load the Barudan machine in the back of a nice Japanese car with very soft suspension and drive very slowly,” laughs Kerri.

She was born on the Falklands Islands but then moved to the UK at a young age. She and her husband, both IT professionals, decided to return nine years ago after a few long holidays convinced them this was where they wanted to live. Kerri‘s brother had run an embroidery business on West Falkland since leaving school and so she joined him “just to earn some money”, she explains. “I had never touched an embroidery machine in my life. I didn‘t even know such a thing existed,“ she confesses.

A few years later, he decided he wanted a change and put the business up for sale. “After a lot of head scratching we thought, we can buy the business, we can manage this. So, from a relatively remote site up in Fox Bay, which has 13 houses, we took all the machinery and brought it down to where we live in South Harbour, where there‘s one house.”