Independent research institute Nova-Institute will hold the first international conference on cellulose fibres in February 2020.

The International Conference on Cellulose Fibres (CCF) will focus on the importance of the fibre group, which is said to be the fastest growing in the textile industry, with a cumulated annual growth rate of at least 10% over the last decade. It is also the “largest investment sector in the bio-based economy and the solution for avoiding microplastics,” says Nova-Institute.

Michael Carus, CEO of Nova-Institute and initiator of the conference, said: “With regard to the importance of cellulose fibres, it is more than surprising that there is no established conference with this focus yet in Europe. We are now closing this gap.

“For the first time, we will invite and gather all developers, producers and players in the value chain of modern cellulose fibres. We expect great international interest in this new conference. We are confident that this conference will be one of the best networking opportunities for this sector.”

The CCF will be held from 11-12 February 2020 in Cologne, Germany.

www.nova-institute.eu

www.cellulose-fibres.eu