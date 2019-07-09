Herbert Mayrhofer, the founder of Austrian screen printing machinery manufacturer MHM, passed away on 30 June 2019 in his home town of Kufstein, Austria.

Born in 1943, Herbert was a genuine innovator and accomplished engineer who developed the first MHM automatic screen printing press in the basement of his home before founding MHM in 1980. As well as pioneering new and revolutionary machinery designs, Herbert introduced in-house manufacturing excellence at MHM’s Austrian factory and, under his direction, the company went on to build thousands of presses that have been installed in print shops across the globe.

MHM was acquired by the Italian Arioli Group in 2010, and in 2018 it underwent a management buyout by its CEO Thomas Fröhlich and Loser Holding, the German owner of the Tesoma brand. Following the acquisition, Herbert continued to design and develop ground-breaking technology for textile screen printing, including the innovative electric drive system found on the current MHM iQ Oval press.