Herbert Mayrhofer, the founder of Austrian screen printing machinery manufacturer MHM, passed away on 30 June 2019 in his home town of Kufstein, Austria.
Born in 1943, Herbert was a genuine innovator and accomplished engineer who developed the first MHM automatic screen printing press in the basement of his home before founding MHM in 1980. As well as pioneering new and revolutionary machinery designs, Herbert introduced in-house manufacturing excellence at MHM’s Austrian factory and, under his direction, the company went on to build thousands of presses that have been installed in print shops across the globe.
MHM was acquired by the Italian Arioli Group in 2010, and in 2018 it underwent a management buyout by its CEO Thomas Fröhlich and Loser Holding, the German owner of the Tesoma brand. Following the acquisition, Herbert continued to design and develop ground-breaking technology for textile screen printing, including the innovative electric drive system found on the current MHM iQ Oval press.
John Potter, managing director of MHM Direct GB, UK agent for MHM equipment and machinery, was a close personal friend and colleague of Herbert’s for more than 25 years. He commented: “We are deeply saddened by Herbert’s passing. He was a very down to earth guy who worked in the factory every day and didn’t like to sit behind a desk. Herbert was a true pioneer whose innovations may be found on every modern screen printing press, regardless of manufacturer. His work was often copied but never bettered and he has made the screen printing industry what it is today. He cared about his customers and their businesses very much and the impact he could have on them by creating better and more efficient machinery. He will be missed by so many people in every corner of the world”.
Herbert is survived by ex-wife Andrea and their three children Max, Elena and Carina.
Herbert Mayrhofer: 22 Sept, 1943 – 30 June, 2019