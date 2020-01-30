Mimaki Engineering and OKI Data Corporation have formed an exclusive international sales agreement for the distribution of OKI Dataâ€™s wide-format inkjet printers.Â

Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will expand their sales alliance in Japan to encompass overseas sales. From 1 April 2020, Mimaki Engineering will initiate sales and maintenance of OKI Dataâ€™s wide-format inkjet printers, ink and other supplies, and maintenance parts in overseas markets through its international sales network.

The products covered by the international alliance include OKI Dataâ€™s two wide-format inkjet printers: the ColorPainter H3-104s and the ColorPainter M-64s, which are suitable for printing on textiles for indoor and outdoor signage and interior decorations, plus ink and other supplies for these models and for other OKI Data wide-format inkjet printers previously sold by the company.

www.mimaki.com