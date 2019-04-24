A lightweight trans-seasonal piece, the new Women’s Terrain Padded Gilet (TS31F) from 2786 is available in 11 colours, has a fitted silhouette style and is said to be perfect for work or leisure. Its companion style for men, the new Domain Two-Tone Gilet (TS028), is available in three colours and features a mixture of horizontal stitching to the upper half and vertical stitching to the lower. Both styles are available in sizes XS-2XL and designed for decoration.

www.2786jackets.com