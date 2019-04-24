Outerwear has year-round sales potential with plenty of lighter weight options for your customers to enjoy this summer, from bombers to hooded T-shirt jackets
New from Henbury is the lightweight Unisex Softshell Jacket (H835). Made with a two-ply softshell fabric with a bonded microfleece on the reverse and contrast stretch marl side panels, the jacket’s function and style make it ideal for the summer months. It features a centre-front zipper with non-slip puller and cord, concealed side zip pockets, chest pocket and dropped hem detail. Featuring a cut- out label for easy rebranding, it can be printed and embroidered and is available in sizes 2XS-4XL.
The new Pro Micro Fleece from Pro RTX (RX401) is ideal for the working week during the warmer weather according to Prestige. “Purposely engineered for multi-climate activity, the 200gsm microfleece fabric is the perfect lightweight cover up during the summer months.” Features include flat binding at the cuffs and hem, and a modern, unisex fit. It promises an extensive sizing range (XS-7XL), which Prestige says makes it “the perfect value-for-money option for summer workwear uniform”.
Gamegear says its new Sports Jacket for men and women (KK915/KK916) is “the perfect fusion of fashion and function”. Made with a bonded fleece-backed fabric, it combines lightweight warmth with inherent moisture-wicking properties and a four-way stretch that promises ease of movement during even the most intense workouts. Available in black or grey melange, it features zipped pockets, a hood and a dropped back hem and comes in sizes XS-2XL for men and sizes 8-16 for women.
A lightweight trans-seasonal piece, the new Women’s Terrain Padded Gilet (TS31F) from 2786 is available in 11 colours, has a fitted silhouette style and is said to be perfect for work or leisure. Its companion style for men, the new Domain Two-Tone Gilet (TS028), is available in three colours and features a mixture of horizontal stitching to the upper half and vertical stitching to the lower. Both styles are available in sizes XS-2XL and designed for decoration.
Part of Stedman’s Active Outdoor collection, the new Active Striped Fleece Jackets for men and women (ST5090/ST5190) are “perfectly suited for mild summer nights and cool breezes”. They have microfleece on the inside and a knitted surface with two-coloured striped pattern on the outside. They come in two contrast colour choices – black/grey steel and black/brilliant blue – and in sizes S-2XL for men and S-XL for women.
The new AllroundWork, Vision Work Jacket (1570) from Snickers Workwear is made from 33% recycled polyester/49% Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) cotton/18% elastane. The jacket has pre-bent sleeves, Cordura stretch reinforced elbows, dropped back for comfort, zipped front pockets, inside chest pocket with zipper and outer chest pocket with pen compartment. It is available in three colourways in sizes XS-3XL.
New from Spiro for 2019 is the Men‘s and Women‘s Hooded Tee-Shirt Jacket (S277M&F). “The super stretch lightweight jacket hoodie features printed melange fabric with ergonomic seams to allow natural movement and has an integral hood with drawcord, chest zip and side pockets and open cuff and hem,” explains the brand. It is available in sizes S-3XL for men and 8-18 for women in a grey/black colourway.
“If you want to stay casual with a super trendy and cool look, you need to see our new jacket,” says Tee Jays. Its Newport Jacket (9600/9601) is a “trendsetting, sporty style” made from 300T polyester complete with Cordura details and DuPont padding. Other features include two large front pockets, inner pockets and a hidden chest pocket, while the hem and cuffs are finished with a flexible elastic band.
Ralawise has introduced the new So Denim by AWDis women’s Olivia Denim Jacket (SD065) to its collection for 2019. “A wardrobe essential for any denim fan”, this on- trend jacket features a contemporary cropped feminine fit, contrast twin- needle stitching, shank buttons and classic denim jacket panelling. It’s available in sizes XS-XL in a light or dark blue wash.
New for 2019, the unisex Frankie Bomber Jacket (SD070) from So Denim by AWDis is, says the brand, “a fashion wardrobe essential”. Made with a water- and wind-resistant fabric, the jacket’s “street-smart iconic bomber styling“ includes an easy-access embroidery zip in the lining for easy decoration. It’s available in sizes XS-2XL.
