Keep communications clear

Establish clear lines of communication and preferred methods of contact.Â Know who on your team and your contractorâ€™s team is tasked with checking in and keeping up with the chain of approvals and notifications needed to keep a job moving. If you have more than one contact, such as when purchasing is handled by a designated staffer in accounts while the rest of the process is handled by someone in production, make sure that all parties are aware of the correct contacts for each key role. The contacts on your staff should be constantly aware that the order progress hinges on their keeping up with communications. Art staff should know how and where to send files, sales staff should know how and where to submit work for quoting and how to check order statuses, and so forth. Everyone in the chain should also document every communication, whether that takes the form of simple, saved emails and notes, or using an order management system. Keep an account and be accountable.