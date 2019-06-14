Erich Campbell provides a stress-free guide to contracting out extra work
There are plenty of good reasons to consider outsourcing: receiving an order large enough to outstrip the capabilities of your equipment or that doesnâ€™t make sense for your production schedule; customer requests that require a decoration technique with which you are unfamiliar or requires equipment you donâ€™t have; or work that requires a skill you donâ€™t possess or that you and your staff are still learning.Â Far from simply a last resort, outsourcing has become a regularÂ part of doing business thanks to our increasingly connected world filled with remote workers, drop-shipping and global production. That said, there are risks associated with relinquishing control and relying on others to fulfil critical tasks or production. Here are my three tips to make the process of outsourcing simpler and safer for your business.
Build a dream team
Donâ€™t wait to seek out production partners until you have jobs on the line. By identifying key areas now where having back-ups and resources will help you better serve your customers, you can start proactively recruiting your dream team ahead of time.Â For embroidery-only shops, youÂ may look for a garment printer, small shops may look for a larger producer for those high-count orders, and larger, corporate-focused shops may look for boutique decorators who do one-off custom work that requires personalisation or alterations. Although itâ€™s good to have a speciality, being â€˜the shop that can do anythingâ€™, including o-the-wall requests, can secure the core work we want to do most.Â Just remember, you may haveÂ to consult industry communities, communicate with several suppliers and invest in test pieces to make sure you have the quality and service you expect before releasing critical work to a contractor.
For small, single-head and retail-focused shops, the 100+ piece category of work may not make sense, particularly when you calculate the cost of missed opportunities that fit into your core work. Outsourcing to a multi-head, large-order facility can be a great boon not only to your schedule but to the customerâ€™s perception of your shopâ€™s abilities
For treatments that require appliquÃ© cutting, it may make sense to contract designs to a company that specialises in appliquÃ© and has cost-saving tools like this laser bridge
Prepare for the process
Know and train your staff on your contractorsâ€™ requirements. What information is required for them to quote orders? What are their minimum order sizes? What format art files doÂ they need? Do they require a deposit to begin work? How do they handleÂ art and production approvals? WhatÂ is their normal turnaround time? How do they deliver and how are the deliverables presented? None of thisÂ should be aÂ mystery to staffÂ members interactingÂ with contractors. Having aÂ clear understanding of each supplierâ€™s process means that in the customer interview phase, your sales staff can ask all the right questions in one go â€“ this prevents them from having to keep going back to the customer with additional questions and also allows them to sort any potential problems before the order leaves your control.Â Understanding what you need to deliver is easily as important as communicating your expectations on how their work must be delivered to you.Â
Keep communications clear
Establish clear lines of communication and preferred methods of contact.Â Know who on your team and your contractorâ€™s team is tasked with checking in and keeping up with the chain of approvals and notifications needed to keep a job moving. If you have more than one contact, such as when purchasing is handled by a designated staffer in accounts while the rest of the process is handled by someone in production, make sure that all parties are aware of the correct contacts for each key role. The contacts on your staff should be constantly aware that the order progress hinges on their keeping up with communications. Art staff should know how and where to send files, sales staff should know how and where to submit work for quoting and how to check order statuses, and so forth. Everyone in the chain should also document every communication, whether that takes the form of simple, saved emails and notes, or using an order management system. Keep an account and be accountable.
Entering pertinent information and logging communication in an order management system can be incredibly useful, both for tracking and formulating initial orders and for repeated orders by a given customer
In conclusion
Outsourcing can be a powerful tool for extending your production capacity if handled correctly. Even if you want to build a one-stop shop, outsourcing can be a stepping stone towards your goal as it allows you to build a clientele for your eventual offerings and put away profit towards your own expansion. With clear goals, well communicated expectations within your organisation and between it and your contractors, and careful attention to the process, youâ€™ll be able to make the best use of those companies that specialise in letting you do the selling. And remember, thereâ€™s no reason these relationships canâ€™t be two-way streets â€“ what can you do that fills needs for your contractor?
Sometimes, an order calls for so much personalisation or variation from one piece to the next that digital printing is the only call for efficiency and profitability. These sublimated patches represent three in a series of tens of layouts for a single event; if you donâ€™t have sublimation in-house, contracting these patches will be cheaper and easier than trying to have a plethora of icons and images digitised as custom pieces for embroidery
Overlock-edged patches like this must be manually edged with an overlock sewing machine known commonly by the brand name â€˜Merrowâ€™. Merrow machines are not common to most embroideryÂ shops, nor is the skill needed to run them. If a classic overlock-edged patch is your goal, you may considerÂ outsourcing to an emblem company. (Image courtesy of AB Emblem)
Erich Campbell is an award-winning digitiser, embroidery columnist and educator, with 18 yearsâ€™ experience both in production and the management of e-commerce properties.He is the programme manager for the commercial division of BriTon Leap.