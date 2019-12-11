Pantone has announced its Colour of the Year for 2020 as Pantone 19-4502 Classic Blue.
For the first time ever, Pantone has also debuted a multisensory approach that includes not just the sight of Classic Blue, but also the taste, texture, scent and sound of it. To bring the colour of Classic Blue to life, Pantone has provided a multi sensory experience in partnership with AudioUX and LANDR, as well as The Inside and Firmenich to describe the Colour of the Year’s sound, texture, taste and scent respectively.
Classic Blue is meant to symbolise protection, stability, peace, and confidence, as well as encourage deep thinking, open mindfulness, and communication, according to Pantone. The company says the colour highlights “our desire for a dependable and stable foundation from which to build as we cross the threshold into a new era.”
Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Colour Institute, said: “We are living in a time that requires trust and faith. It is this kind of constancy and confidence that is expressed by Pantone 19-4052 Classic Blue, a solid and dependable blue hue we can always rely on.”
Vice president of the Pantone Colour Institute, Laurie Pressman, said: “The Pantone Colour of the Year highlights the relationship between trends in colour and what is taking place in our global culture at a moment in time, a colour that reflects what individuals feel they need that colour can hope to answer.
“As we all head into a new era, we wanted to challenge ourselves to find inspiration from new sources that not only evolve our Colour of the Year platform, but also help our global audiences achieve richer and more rewarding colour experiences. This desire, combined with the emotional properties of Pantone 19-4052 Classic Blue, motivated us to expand beyond the visual, to bring the 2020 Pantone Colour of the Year to life through a multi-sensory experience.”