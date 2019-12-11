Classic Blue is meant to symbolise protection, stability, peace, and confidence, as well as encourage deep thinking, open mindfulness, and communication, according to Pantone. The company says the colour highlights “our desire for a dependable and stable foundation from which to build as we cross the threshold into a new era.”

Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Colour Institute, said: “We are living in a time that requires trust and faith. It is this kind of constancy and confidence that is expressed by Pantone 19-4052 Classic Blue, a solid and dependable blue hue we can always rely on.”

Vice president of the Pantone Colour Institute, Laurie Pressman, said: “The Pantone Colour of the Year highlights the relationship between trends in colour and what is taking place in our global culture at a moment in time, a colour that reflects what individuals feel they need that colour can hope to answer.