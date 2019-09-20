Pantone has announced the addition of 294 colours to its Pantone Matching System (PMS), creating a library of over 2,100 available colours.

The additional colours will improve cross-referencing to Pantone’s Fashion, Home and Interiors (FHI) system, says the company, and allows for more design flexibility throughout the production and supply chain.

Marking the first addition of colours to the PMS since 2016, the new ‘on-trend’ colours “offer graphic and product designers, brands, printers, converters and ink manufacturers unique benefits for every creative and professional need, and an even more seamless process to transition between physical and digital mediums,” added Pantone.

“Combining the stability and consistency of physical Pantone colour guides and the expansive, easily cross-referenced digital Pantone colour libraries, this new expansion offers users the opportunity to create truly cross-platform designs from inspiration to production, allowing them to colour with confidence.”