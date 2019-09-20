Pantone has announced the addition of 294 colours to its Pantone Matching System (PMS), creating a library of over 2,100 available colours.
The additional colours will improve cross-referencing to Pantone’s Fashion, Home and Interiors (FHI) system, says the company, and allows for more design flexibility throughout the production and supply chain.
Marking the first addition of colours to the PMS since 2016, the new ‘on-trend’ colours “offer graphic and product designers, brands, printers, converters and ink manufacturers unique benefits for every creative and professional need, and an even more seamless process to transition between physical and digital mediums,” added Pantone.
“Combining the stability and consistency of physical Pantone colour guides and the expansive, easily cross-referenced digital Pantone colour libraries, this new expansion offers users the opportunity to create truly cross-platform designs from inspiration to production, allowing them to colour with confidence.”
Pantone has also announced that users are now able to access and use its most up-to-date colour libraries within the latest version of Adobe Illustrator, InDesign and Photoshop, through a new Pantone Extension for Adobe Creative Cloud. This allows users to search both PMS and FHI colour systems, and easily convert CMYK, RGB, and Hex values to Pantone colours. Users are also able to build colour palettes of Pantone colours that can be saved and stored, which will allow creative teams to share and re-use their colour palettes when using the extension in the Adobe Creative Cloud.
Adrián Fernández, vice president and general manager of Pantone, said: “We are always attuned to the changing market and the needs of our creative customers. As a result, we are excited to create an even more efficient workflow as we roll out new colours for the graphic arts and improved cross-referencing between Pantone’s PMS and FHI colour systems.
“Adding the launch of the Pantone Extension for Adobe Creative Cloud to this mix will enhance the ability to identify, communicate and verify colours both physically and digitally in the Pantone universe.”
VijayVachani, senior director of partner ecosystem at Adobe, added: “By integrating the full Pantone experience, including the 294 new colours added to the graphics library into Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign, the Pantone Extension for Adobe Creative Cloud delivers simple, intuitive and collaborative colour workflow management for designers.
“Adobe and Pantone are excited to explore more opportunities to improve the everyday lives of our shared customers.”