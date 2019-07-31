The Professional Clothing Industry Association Worldwide (PCIAW) has revealed that the 2020 PCIAW Summit and Awards will be held in partnership with performance and protective textiles manufacturer Milliken & Company.

To be held in London, the event brings together global industry professionals in corporatewear, workwear and personal protective equipment (PPE) to address emerging industry topics and current affairs.

Milliken’s global textile portfolio includes the Westex by Milliken flame resistant fabrics and the recently acquired Polartec business, as well as fabrics for protective, workwear, fire service, military, retail and outdoor apparel. Jeff Morris, senior vice president of Milliken’s uniform and protective textiles business, said: “Aligning with PCIAW is a natural extension for Milliken.

“Our reach spans the globe as we provide the apparel industry with a broad range of innovative textiles built on our legacy of quality and expertise. We look forward to connecting and collaborating with the global industry through PCIAW.”

PCIAW CEO and founder, Yvette Ashby, added: “PCIAW is the first and only worldwide organisation developed to represent the global companies of the professional clothing industry. We encompass the entire supply chain from buyers, suppliers, manufacturers and distributors and understand that our buyers and procurement managers sit at the heart of our industry.

“Milliken’s recent membership of the PCIAW is set to strengthen the PCIAW’s international presence. Their support as sponsors of our 2020 PCIAW Summit and Awards will be beneficial not only to other members, but to the industry as a whole, and we are thrilled to add their extensive knowledge and innovation to our collective work.”

Tickets for the PCIAW Summit and Professional Clothing Awards 2020 can be booked online now. More information on dates and timings will follow.

www.pciaw.org

www.milliken.com

Find out more about the PCIAW Summit and Professional Clothing Awards 2019 here: imagesmag.uk/PCIAW2019