The power to captivate

Initially, Absolute included the NFC chips with information about sustainability and traceability, as the Atlantic premium ranges are made from organic cotton and recycled polyester. “We soon realised just how powerful this tool is for building a strong and memorable brand for our customers,” says Sanjay. “So we decided to make an app to allow decorators to write the NFC chip in each cap with their own websites and personalised message.”

The ability to use NFC in garments is still fairly new, but Absolute has been impressed by the concepts that its customers have created so far. “It really provides our industry with a strong power to captivate or entertain an audience, with clear uses in music festivals or sporting events,” says Sanjay. “It enables a brand to really connect with people after an event – all in a modern and unique way that is sure to leave a lasting impression.”

With end clients including schools, promo agencies, sports teams and blue chip companies, Sanjay is excited to see how customers will continue to use the technology. “The ability for customers to pre-load the cap with a website of their choice allows for interesting awareness or marketing campaigns,” he says. “For example, a charity could put a link to their website to promote their cause at an event, or an aspiring musician could put a link to their latest album within their branded headwear. Absolute Apparel has even given out promotional caps in various exhibitions, which were loaded with our full catalogue. It’s a new technology, but the possibilities are truly endless with NFC and there is no limit to the creativity of our industry as a whole.”

