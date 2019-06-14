UK clothing distributor PenCarrie will co-host a three-day event with Amaya Sales UK to showcase the new Kornit Avalanche Poly Pro direct-to-garment printer.

In a UK exclusive from 2-4 July, visitors will be able to see a live demonstration of the Poly Pro, which will be on display in The Academy, PenCarrie’s on-site decoration training facility. The company said: “Poly Pro is the latest innovation for easy printing-on-demand of polyester products.

“It uses a unique single-step method for polyester printing which even works with dark colours. This state-of-the-art machine has never been showcased in the UK – until now.”

Other entry to mid-level machinery will be on display, including Melco EMT-16 Plus embroidery machines, Oki Pro8432WT A3 printers and Hotronix Fusion IQ heat presses.PenCarrie’s business development team, as well as experts from Amaya and Kornit Digital, will be on hand to give live demonstrations of the machinery and offer professional advice on printing and garments.

Visitors will also be able to go on a warehouse tour to find out more about mid-year styles from brands such as Next Level, AWDis, TeeJays and Henbury, as well as receive exclusive offers, free goodies and printed samples at the event.

PenCarrie will be live streaming the event, go to its Facebook page to find out more. Places are limited and can be booked via email: marketingevents@pencarrie.com

www.pencarrie.com

www.amayauk.com

www.kornit.com