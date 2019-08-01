Multi-brand garment distributor PenCarrie will be exhibiting at the next Promotion & Branding Show, which takes place on Wednesday 25 September at the Hilton Hotel London in Croydon.

Event organisers GS UK said: “We are looking forward to PenCarrie joining the Croydon show, and hope to build on the success of the previous two shows held in Swindon and Leeds.”

The Croydon show, which will feature 19 exhibitors, will be open from 9.00am – 4.30pm. Visitors can pre-register online now, or simply turn up on the day. Parking is free and refreshments and giveaways will also be available.

In October, the Promotion & Branding Show will visit Belfast, Dublin and Glasgow.

www.promobranding.events/croydon.php