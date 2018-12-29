Pigment.Inc will be launching the DTG G4 garment printer and PTM in January. The company reports that the new printer promises “higher speeds with more industrial reliability [that] will surpass previous DTG printers currently in the market at a fraction of the price”. The printer uses four Ricoh piezo print heads with more nozzles and a higher KHz power and up to 1,200 dpi native resolutions.

A full colour print measuring 8″ x 10″ is said to be possible in 28 seconds and the machine includes interchangeable magnetic quick-lock plates and has an intuitive, 7″ touchscreen panel.

Jerry Erich, sales and marketing director at parent company Impression Technology, commented: “Our customers along with the DTG process have matured greatly in the past 10 years, so we have looked at a compact, all-industrial printer design that focuses on speed and reliability for extended shift manufacturing.”

The G4 has been beta tested in the US, Japan, Malaysia and Australia, and will start shipping in January 2019. It is powered by a new RIP, has a 16GB on-board memory and patented Quick Load vacuum platens, and promises “a 150% increase in speed, reliability and power over previous DTGs.”

