Keep it comfortable

Many childrenâ€™s clothes require the embroidered decoration to be stitched on a layer next to the skin, yet comfortÂ is paramount and childrenâ€™s decorations canâ€™t ever be scratchy. There are a few simple things you can do to ensure your embroideries deliver the desired comfort levels.

Drop the density Though itâ€™s tempting to get total coverage on a design, running high densities is doubly problematic on kidsâ€™ apparel. Many of the garments are made of thin, easily distorted materials, and the stiffness and build-up of thickness common to highly dense decorations will make designs â€˜pokeâ€™ the wearer. Test your densities on the new materials you encounter and tune your coverage to both colour/ contrast combinations and the garmentâ€™s structure, defaulting to as little density as produces the desired look.

Add appliquÃ© Not only does appliquÃ© save stitches, it is often as pliable as the garment itself, does not protrude into the garment and provides large areas of colourful coverage with very little stitching. This is particularly true in the case of appliquÃ© materials that are laser cut and sealed or otherwise prevented from fraying. Non-fraying materials may be added without full-coverage edges, requiring as little as a straight stitch to tack them on and potentially the use of a heat-set adhesive to fix them permanently to the garment.

Stabilise sparely Use only the necessary stabiliser to ensure the decoration is well supported. Light designs on sufficiently stable materials may need little to no stabiliser, while others will be fine with a tear-away, wash-away stabiliser that leaves only a small amount of fibre trapped beneath the stitching. When cutaway is necessary, start with the lighter, performancewear-specific stabilisers that offer dimensional strength in the thinnest possible package. No matter the application, aim to use the least amount of stabiliser you can and remember to cut away carefully; even moderately stiff stabilisers shouldnâ€™t be cut in such a way to leave sharp corners that might adversely affect the feel.

Cover your back Last, but certainly not least, one should apply a speciality post-embroidery backing material to cover the offending stitching. While this may not be necessary for some lightly-stitched appliquÃ©, conventional embroidered decorations â€“ particularly those with heavy densities or small satin-stitch details or knot-like dots that can create nodes on a designâ€™s reverse side â€“ should have a layer of covering material to protect the wearer. Most stabiliser companies offer a sheer polyester knit material with a heat- activated adhesive that can be easily pressed on the interior of the garment. Once it is firmly adhered, the soft surface keeps the abrasive embroidery covered, while the diaphanous material is completely smooth to the surface, presenting little in the way of a discernible edge on the reverse. This material is largely invisible to the customer and doesnâ€™t show through on the front of the garment.