Polyprint SA has announced the launch of its new TexJet EchoÂ² DTG printer, which is described as “the ideal choice for start-ups and small businesses that want to scale-up”.

The new printer was launched simultaneously in theÂ USAÂ andÂ Europe by Polyprintâ€™s official distributors, Ryonet and Amaya Sales UK respectively. The successor to theÂ TexJet Echo, the TexJet EchoÂ² is claimed to deliver “improved print quality and new options to best fit different customer needs” and comes with three years’ limited warranty. It is said to be characterised by its ease of use and maintenance and is designed to offer theÂ highestÂ print qualityÂ for theÂ lowest cost per print.

Polyprint has also adopted a new strategic approach by offering a wide range of customisation options for the new printer, includingÂ different ink types, pre-treatment solutions, ink supply methods, ink configurations, snap-on platens and the ability to combine screen and digital technology with the Screen & Digital Mix hybrid system. “This means that theÂ TexJet EchoÂ²Â can function as a personalised machine based on each customerâ€™s preference to best fit their business needs,” the company explained.

As well as its new printer launch, Polyprint has also unveiled new branding that “signals the start of a new era”. Â Creative director George Vouliotis, commented: “We wanted to stay true to our name â€“ with a subtle hint of Greece.” He added that Polyprint is a hybrid word derived from the GreekÂ poly-, meaning “many” andÂ print and indicates “the plethora of capabilities in printing solutions that Polyprint can offer. The foundation of this is investing in strengthening the R&D department, which significantly increases the capability to design and develop new advanced products, starting with TexJet EchoÂ².”

http://new.polyprintdtg.com/