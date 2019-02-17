Thrash your thread selection

The sheen of polyester and rayon embroidery threads is one of the primary reasons embroidery is so attractive, but you donâ€™t have to settle for the solid colour and medium shine of standard threads when you stitch. Whether your design is a single-colour set-up or a multicolour masterpiece, switching thread styles can create an interesting contrast, even if you simply swap out one selection in your palette. Imagine your next logotype in shining metallics or sparkling two-tone twists. Make a statement with the saturated colour and flat finish of a matte thread, or drop density and make designsÂ look handmade with thick, fuzzy, wool-blend threads. The wild stripes and speckles of variegated threads, the blend of ombrÃ©s, or the arresting brightness of neons can change the feeling of a design with colour alone, all while maintaining the set-up of standard 40wt threads. Anything from these wild colours to glow-in-the-dark filaments can create a new experience for your customers. Think of the contrasts you could create mixing and matching surface styles, special effects and colours in the same design.