As the fifth test print comes off the press, youâ€™re finally happy that the white is opaque, the second colour is clean and the print is looking good. But the ruler tells a brutal truth: the design is now 24mm off-centre. But you have the skills, you can do this; just load them all to the right a little, no problem, youâ€™re a great loader.Â A seventh test print now gives you the correct position and, after marking up all the pallets, you can finally start this â€˜simpleâ€™ little job. But, 20 shirts into the run, the second colour starts to bleed and it no longer looks as great as the strike off. So you stop the press, wipe under the screens, apply a little silicone spray. A quick preheat cycle keeps the flashes warm and off you go again.

Five shirts in and the sick feeling hits you: after the restart you forgot to load off-centre and the shirts you just printed are closer to an underarm print than a chest print. You stop the press and search the warehouse: what are the odds of a job for next week having the same colour shirts and the right sizes so that you can steal/borrowÂ five replacements? You get lucky, and you have five new shirts ready to print. Thatâ€™s when the sound of the second colour ripping off strikes a cold chill in the pit of your stomach. But you have the skills, youâ€™ve got this. No problem.Â Sending the shirts round the press again makes the ones with a ripped off colour look great â€“ too great! They look so good that you realise you need to send the whole lot round twice! So you print-flash-print, turn off head #4, turn on head #6, let them go around the press again. The shirts look fantastic!

Itâ€™s now 4:30pm, and there are only ten more prints to go. You try to work out how quickly you can fold and pack 82 shirts, when the buzzer on the front door announces the arrival of the customer. Luckily, heâ€™s cool â€“ he wants to see you print his shirts, and even offers to help pack them with you. So you try not to decapitate him with a rotating press and answer all the dumb questions that most people ask when in a print shop: yes it is warm, no I donâ€™t notice the smell, yes thatâ€™s wet, donâ€™t touch that and please stand back.

The last shirts are coming off and the customer points out a faint shadow on the side of the design. Itâ€™s in a straight line and it looks like a white haze on the left side only. You know exactly what it is: the stencil is breaking down after just 80 prints (well, itâ€™s really 240 considering how many times youâ€™ve sent this job around the press). Out comes the emergency tape. It takes real skill to cut through this tape into the exact reverse of the stencil, but you nail it â€“ only three of the shirts need a clean and you have the skills to make this look easy. The last print comes from the press and the next hour is spent chatting to the customer while he helpfully tries to fold a shirt. Fortunately he didnâ€™t notice you using a baby wipe to remove the haze from three more of these precious shirts. The job leaves an hour late, the customer is cool and the print looks great because… You have the skills. Youâ€™ve got this. No problem.