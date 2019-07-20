It’s fitting that in the year Monti Antonio turns 60, the number of different machines it now offers also totals 60, in 120 versions. The Italian calender and heat press manufacturer began life in 1959 when Antonio Monti set up a business manufacturing steam boilers and machines for pressing knitwear. By the 1970s, the company had expanded into the sublimation print industry, and by 1991 it had significantly increased its global sales network as it continued to grow in the print and finishing sectors. In 1999, there was another leap forward as it developed a hot-melt bonding line.

Today, Monti Antonio employs more than 100 people across three production sites and has installed 15,000 machines in 75 countries. The difference between Monti Antonio and its competitors is the range of products the company offers, reports sales director Alessandro Silva. “There is nobody worldwide with such a wide range of machines.” Not only do customers have a choice of 60 different machines, but bespoke machines are also an option. “We specialise in custom-made solutions, which means any client can arrive at Monti and if they don’t find one that perfectly suits their business, they can opt for a custom-made solution,” explains Alex. “Through the years we’ve developed a very wide range of customised lines and machines for special applications. Simple machines might be ready in a very short time, while extremely long lines will take longer. For example, we supplied two lines in Sri Lanka and one in Serbia for a very big name in underwear, and each line is about 40m long. We are always very prepared to follow the customer’s suggestions and requirements.”