The fast-fashion factory feature Print Make Wear is set to return to Fespa Global Print Expo in 2020, with a focus on sportswear manufacturing.
Linking to Fespa’s new co-located event, Sportswear Pro, next year’s Print Make Wear will showcase the tools needed to facilitate customised, sustainable and on-demand production of sportswear. The feature will recreate a live end-to-end production process for sports and athleisure garments, and will also include a series of tours led by Fespa’s textile ambassador, Debbie McKeegan.
“Print Make Wear proved to be Fespa Global Print Expo 2019’s most attended feature and it’s not difficult to see why – it’s a vibrant forum where you can immerse yourself in all aspects of garment printing, from design to print and finishing,” said Debbie.
“We want to give our visitors the opportunity to see first-hand how digital print technology, software and automation can revolutionise the production of sportswear and define potential new routes to market.”
There will also be a series of ‘experts in conversation’ sessions at the event, which will cover a range of topics, including best practice for colour management in apparel production; fashion technology and automation; the positive impact of sustainable textile production; and the biggest challenges within sportswear production.
While Print Make Wear aims to convey the benefits of print on-demand and customisation in contemporary garment production, Debbie explained, sustainability will also be a key area of focus. “Sustainability is an essential component for future manufacturing technologies across multiple industries, and the same goes for sportswear manufacturing.”
“As the key driver within our industry, sustainability will be heavily reflected across the whole of Print Make Wear. We’ll be highlighting how on-demand manufacturing helps significantly reduce waste. In addition, the majority of fabrics being printed onto are organic in source or recycled textiles, and the physical elements of the feature build will be reutilised at future exhibitions.”
Neil Felton, CEO of Fespa, added: “Sports apparel and fast fashion are two of the most dynamic growth applications in our textile printing community. Also, as evidenced by our research, a lot of the trends currently affecting sportswear manufacturing are reflected in specialty print.
“With this in mind, Print Make Wear is the perfect feature for showing our visitors the points in common between these two exciting industries. We’re confident that, whatever their level of knowledge or investment in garment printing, visitors to Print Make Wear in Madrid will gain a much deeper understanding of the opportunities for process improvement and differentiation.”
Fespa Global Print Expo 2020 will be held from 24-27 March at the IFEMA in Feria de Madrid, Spain. Visit the event’s website for more information, and to register using the code FESM207 for free entry.