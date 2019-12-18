While Print Make Wear aims to convey the benefits of print on-demand and customisation in contemporary garment production, Debbie explained, sustainability will also be a key area of focus. “Sustainability is an essential component for future manufacturing technologies across multiple industries, and the same goes for sportswear manufacturing.”

“As the key driver within our industry, sustainability will be heavily reflected across the whole of Print Make Wear. We’ll be highlighting how on-demand manufacturing helps significantly reduce waste. In addition, the majority of fabrics being printed onto are organic in source or recycled textiles, and the physical elements of the feature build will be reutilised at future exhibitions.”

Neil Felton, CEO of Fespa, added: “Sports apparel and fast fashion are two of the most dynamic growth applications in our textile printing community. Also, as evidenced by our research, a lot of the trends currently affecting sportswear manufacturing are reflected in specialty print.

“With this in mind, Print Make Wear is the perfect feature for showing our visitors the points in common between these two exciting industries. We’re confident that, whatever their level of knowledge or investment in garment printing, visitors to Print Make Wear in Madrid will gain a much deeper understanding of the opportunities for process improvement and differentiation.”

Fespa Global Print Expo 2020 will be held from 24-27 March at the IFEMA in Feria de Madrid, Spain. Visit the event’s website for more information, and to register using the code FESM207 for free entry.

www.fespaglobalprintexpo.com