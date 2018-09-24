Whether itâ€™s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decoratorsâ€™ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. This month we have Eric from Sabur Ink Systems, Barnsley, South Yorkshire
Full name: Eric Preddy
Breed: Border terrier
Age: 2 years old
Time at company: 12 months
Job title: Barking attendant
Job description: General guarding of the building from any cats and random noises, and finishing off any lunches
Special skills: Scaring off cats and small animals, sleeping through any amount of noise!
Favourite colour: Pantone 100, which is the colour of Ericâ€™s favourite meal: scrambled eggs
