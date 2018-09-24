Full name: Eric Preddy

Breed: Border terrier

Age: 2 years old

Time at company: 12 months

Job title: Barking attendant

Job description: General guarding of the building from any cats and random noises, and finishing off any lunches

Special skills: Scaring off cats and small animals, sleeping through any amount of noise!

Favourite colour: Pantone 100, which is the colour of Ericâ€™s favourite meal: scrambled eggs

