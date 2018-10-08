Full name: Chester Wrigley

Breed: Shih Tzu

Age: Eight months

Time at company: Five months

Job title: Chief morale officer and heart breaker

Job description: Being super cute, making everyone smile and giving nice cuddles

Special skills: Winning over new customers, and doing a dance shuffle when excited and wanting to play

Favourite colour: 032 red and 2748 blue, the colours of his favourite coa

