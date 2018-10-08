Whether itâ€™s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decoratorsâ€™ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. This month we have Chester Wrigley from Wrigleprint Personalised Merchandise, Newark, Nottinghamshire

Chester adopts his best super cute pose

Full name: Chester Wrigley

Breed: Shih Tzu

Age: Eight months

Time at company: Five months

Job title: Chief morale officer and heart breaker

Job description: Being super cute, making everyone smile and giving nice cuddles

Special skills: Winning over new customers, and doing a dance shuffle when excited and wanting to play

Favourite colour: 032 red and 2748 blue, the colours of his favourite coa

