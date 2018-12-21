Whether itâ€˜s pedigree pupsÂ or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. This month we have Elsie from Huddersfield Screenprinting Co, West Yorkshire

Name: Elsie

Breed: Border collie/Welsh springer cross

Age: Four years old

Time at company: Four years â€“ she started here at the age of six weeks

Job title: Receptionist/ kitchen floor hygiene technicianÂ 

Special skills: Meet and greet, especially with the delivery drivers who are all very fond of herÂ 

Favourite colour: Tennis ball green, Pantone 388U (self-explanatory choice)Â 

www.huddersfieldscreenprinting.co

Email a hi-res photo of your Print Shop Pooch, along with the relevant facts (as above), to:
editorial@images-magazine.com

 

 