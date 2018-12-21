Whether itâ€˜s pedigree pupsÂ or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. This month we have Elsie from Huddersfield Screenprinting Co, West Yorkshire
Name: Elsie
Breed: Border collie/Welsh springer cross
Age: Four years old
Time at company: Four years â€“ she started here at the age of six weeks
Job title: Receptionist/ kitchen floor hygiene technicianÂ
Special skills: Meet and greet, especially with the delivery drivers who are all very fond of herÂ
Favourite colour: Tennis ball green, Pantone 388U (self-explanatory choice)Â
