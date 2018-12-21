Name: Elsie

Breed: Border collie/Welsh springer cross

Age: Four years old

Time at company: Four years â€“ she started here at the age of six weeks

Job title: Receptionist/ kitchen floor hygiene technicianÂ

Special skills: Meet and greet, especially with the delivery drivers who are all very fond of herÂ

Favourite colour: Tennis ball green, Pantone 388U (self-explanatory choice)Â

