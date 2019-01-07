Full name: Belle DougallÂ

Breed: Yorkshire terrierÂ

Age: 11 years oldÂ

Time at company: Six yearsÂ

Job title: Paw-ce managerÂ

Job description: Belleâ€™s keyÂ roles are maintaining order within the team and providing cuddles when necessary. She is also a part-time cleaner â€“ she allowsÂ no food to touch any surface that she can reach, meaning she also has earned the title of â€˜lunchtime supervisor’. She is also tasked with greeting customers and melting hearts, which she takes great pleasure in.Â

Special skills: Spotting birds from miles away, successfully chasing away the bin lorry each weekÂ and hearing the toaster pop from another room and being at your feet before you can start buttering.

Favourite colour: Pantone 2707U and 7534c. These are Belleâ€™s favourite colours as they remind her of her favourite toy, â€˜Elephantyâ€˜, which she has had since she was a puppy all those years ago.Â

