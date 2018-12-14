Full names: Lyra, Dug, Frodo, Tiggy and Sprocket

Breeds: Lyra is a collie-cross, Dug is a Labrador, and Frodo, Tiggy and Sprocket are all lurchers. Thereâ€˜s lots of space at Warrah hence the number of hounds, and the dogs are all rescues or rehomes.

Age: Lyra and Frodo areÂ both seven years old, DugÂ is eight, Tiggy is 12 and Sprocket is threeÂ

Jobs: Lyra is lead tennis ball- herder, Dug is cake hound, Frodo is a black belt sofaÂ hog who specialises in end- of-working-day notification, Tiggy is chief sun-worshipper and Sprocket is in charge of controlling pests, especially Jonny rooks [aka striated caracara, a bird of prey].

Favourite colour: #4e4424 olive drab, because visiting military personnel are admired for their tennis ball- throwing prowess.

www.warrahworkshop.co.fk

Â