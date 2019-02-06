Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. This month we have Paws from Stedman, San Diego, US!
Full name: Paws
Breed: Great Dane
Age: His sixth birthday is on 7 February 2019 – happy birthday, Paws!
Time at company: Just celebrated his five-year anniversary with Stedman
Job title: Art director/model/head of security
Job description: Yawns if layouts need more work. Has modelled for the Stedman catalogue twice. Keeps delivery drivers on their toes.
Special skills: Getting binders from the top shelf, thread count specialist.
Favourite colour: Secretly, liverwurst pink (Pantone 7520 C), but officially Stedman red (Pantone 485 C) because he is a loyal employee.
