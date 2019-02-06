Full name: Paws

Breed: Great Dane

Age: His sixth birthday is on 7 February 2019 – happy birthday, Paws!

Time at company: Just celebrated his five-year anniversary with Stedman

Job title: Art director/model/head of security

Job description: Yawns if layouts need more work. Has modelled for the Stedman catalogue twice. Keeps delivery drivers on their toes.

Special skills: Getting binders from the top shelf, thread count specialist.

Favourite colour: Secretly, liverwurst pink (Pantone 7520 C), but officially Stedman red (Pantone 485 C) because he is a loyal employee.

