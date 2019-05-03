Full name: Pepperdog

Breed: Cockapoo

Age: 8 years young, but still acts like she‘s eight months old!

Time at company: A good two years now

Job title: Security officer: “Yes, I will give you lots of kisses and jump up at you upon entering the premises.”

Job description: Pepper is very good at distracting people from their work (or customers from ordering) to ensure that they have fun playing with any spherical object she can find. She ensures that any deliveries for other people from our regular delivery driver are late after he has visited because obviously he has to stop and play football. Pepper‘s main duty, though, is just to make people smile.

Special skills: Spending the whole day with a tennis ball in her mouth in the hope that someone will play the entire time.

Favourite colour: Pantone 424C: “Because it is the colour my coat is turning to as I get older…“

