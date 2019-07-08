Full name: Nelly and George O’Connor

Breed: Nelly is a pug; George is a rare all-black English bulldog

Age: Nelly is four years old; George is two

Time at company: Four years for Nelly; George has been clocking in since he was eight weeks old

Job titles: Nelly is head of security while George is head of human relations

Job description: Nelly handles the more diffcult customers; she also manages George as he quite likes to eat cardboard boxes.

Special skills: Sleeping in the most uncomfortable, small spaces that really shouldn’t have a dog in.

Favourite colour: 161U as it’s the same colour as Baker’s meaty chunks.

