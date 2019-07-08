Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. This month we have Nelly and George from Sumo Sam T-Shirts in Tilehurst, Reading
Nelly does whatever it takes to stop George eating another cardboard box
“What are you talking about, it fits perfectly”
Full name: Nelly and George O’Connor
Breed: Nelly is a pug; George is a rare all-black English bulldog
Age: Nelly is four years old; George is two
Time at company: Four years for Nelly; George has been clocking in since he was eight weeks old
Job titles: Nelly is head of security while George is head of human relations
Job description: Nelly handles the more diffcult customers; she also manages George as he quite likes to eat cardboard boxes.
Special skills: Sleeping in the most uncomfortable, small spaces that really shouldn’t have a dog in.
Favourite colour: 161U as it’s the same colour as Baker’s meaty chunks.
