Full name: Ziggy King

Breed: English springer spaniel

Age: 14 months old

Time at company: 12 months

Job title: Defender of calm and reasoned decisions…

Job description: To keep the team calm and happy.

Special skills: Chasing the delivery men. Lying across the doorway where he gets more attention.

Favourite pastime: Pinching socks from the QC table.

Favourite colour: Pantone 4625C, because not only does it match his fur colour, but he likes rolling in it as well…Â

www.thecottontextilecompany.co.uk