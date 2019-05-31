Whether itâ€™s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decoratorsâ€™ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. This month we have Ziggy King from The Cotton Textile Company in Hutton, Essex
Full name: Ziggy King
Breed: English springer spaniel
Age: 14 months old
Time at company: 12 months
Job title: Defender of calm and reasoned decisions…
Job description: To keep the team calm and happy.
Special skills: Chasing the delivery men. Lying across the doorway where he gets more attention.
Favourite pastime: Pinching socks from the QC table.
Favourite colour: Pantone 4625C, because not only does it match his fur colour, but he likes rolling in it as well…Â
