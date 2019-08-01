Full name: Sooty Slater

Breed: Miniature poodle

Age: 24 weeks

Time at company: Sooty has been hard at work for the last 16 weeks

Job title: Workspace organiser

Job description: It’s Sooty’s job to ensure that other staff keep the office as tidy as possible. Failure to do so will result in any items left lying around being stolen and chewed.

Special skills: Since taking up his role in the company, Sooty has also developed a talent for being a replacement doorbell. He has a loud bark for a little dog.