Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. This month we have Sooty Slater from Pink Bird Originals in Port Talbot, Wales
Full name: Sooty Slater
Breed: Miniature poodle
Age: 24 weeks
Time at company: Sooty has been hard at work for the last 16 weeks
Job title: Workspace organiser
Job description: It’s Sooty’s job to ensure that other staff keep the office as tidy as possible. Failure to do so will result in any items left lying around being stolen and chewed.
Special skills: Since taking up his role in the company, Sooty has also developed a talent for being a replacement doorbell. He has a loud bark for a little dog.
Favourite colour: Red Pantone 185. All the threads he steals from the embroidery thread box are a shade of red.
Email a hi-res photo of your Print Shop Pooch, along with the relevant facts, as above, to:
editorial@images-magazine.com