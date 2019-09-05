Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. This month we have Taco from Broadside Screen Printing in Exeter
Full name: Taco
Breed: Chihuahua
Age: 10
Time at company: 7 years
Job title: El Hefe (the boss)
Job description: R&R officer
Special skills: Busy doing something close to nothing, but different than the day before.
Favourite colour: 7545 C. It’s the colour of the R&R officer’s R&R office (beanbag)