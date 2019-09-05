Full name: Taco

Breed: Chihuahua

Age: 10

Time at company: 7 years

Job title: El Hefe (the boss)

Job description: R&R officer

Special skills: Busy doing something close to nothing, but different than the day before.

Favourite colour: 7545 C. It’s the colour of the R&R officer’s R&R office (beanbag)

www.broadsideprint.co.uk