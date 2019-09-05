Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. This month we have Taco from Broadside Screen Printing in Exeter

Full name: Taco

Breed: Chihuahua

Age: 10

Time at company: 7 years

Job title: El Hefe (the boss)

Job description: R&R officer

Special skills: Busy doing something close to nothing, but different than the day before.

Favourite colour: 7545 C. It’s the colour of the R&R officer’s R&R office (beanbag)

www.broadsideprint.co.uk

 