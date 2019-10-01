Whether itâ€™s pedigree pupsÂ or mangy mutts, decoratorsâ€™ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. This month we have Miss Maple from Print It Stitch It in Kirkcaldy.
Full name: Miss Maple (aka Marbles â€“ because she has none)
Breed: Cocker Spaniel
Age: 16 months
Time at company: 13 months. She was eight weeks old when she did her first shift and she slept for the whole day
Job title: Therapet
Job description: Greeting customers and offering stress relief to staff
Special skills: Enticing customers to shop by sitting in the window display, always being happy and shredding paperÂ
Favourite colour: Pantone 7412c â€” three of her favourite toys are that colour
Miss Maple specialises in stress relief