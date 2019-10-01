Full name: Miss Maple (aka Marbles â€“ because she has none)

Breed: Cocker Spaniel

Age: 16 months

Time at company: 13 months. She was eight weeks old when she did her first shift and she slept for the whole day

Job title: Therapet

Job description: Greeting customers and offering stress relief to staff

Special skills: Enticing customers to shop by sitting in the window display, always being happy and shredding paperÂ

Favourite colour: Pantone 7412c â€” three of her favourite toys are that colour

www.printitstitchit.co.uk