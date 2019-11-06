Time at company: Two months. She came to work on the first day we brought her home and sheâ€™s growing in her job every day

Job title: Production control manager

Job description: Making sure that everyone is working as needed, making sure everyone takes a break every now and then, and sleeping underneath the desks. She also entertains clients while they wait

Special skills: Jumping over bushes in the parking lot and bending in silly shapes while sleeping

Favourite colour: 485C – bright red â€“ like PrintCity, and her favourite toys!

www.printcity.be