Whether itâ€™s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decoratorsâ€™ dogs are valued members of staffÂ at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. This month we have Stella from PrintCity in Genk, Belgium
Full name: Stella (her nameÂ was inspired by Stanley/StellaÂ as PrintCity is a distributor of its garments)
Breed: Golden retriever
Age: Four months
Time at company: Two months. She came to work on the first day we brought her home and sheâ€™s growing in her job every day
Job title: Production control manager
Job description: Making sure that everyone is working as needed, making sure everyone takes a break every now and then, and sleeping underneath the desks. She also entertains clients while they wait
Special skills: Jumping over bushes in the parking lot and bending in silly shapes while sleeping
Favourite colour: 485C – bright red â€“ like PrintCity, and her favourite toys!
Stellaâ€™s name was inspired by Stanley/Stella