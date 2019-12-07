Full name: Kiki (â€™s delivery service)

Breed: English Springer Spaniel. Sheâ€™s possibly some kind of cross but, as sheâ€™s a rescue, we donâ€™t know for sure

Age: 7ish. Again, we donâ€™t know for sure

Time at company: Three years

Job title: Master snoozer

Job description: To sleep as much as possible; get lots of belly rubs; eat any snacks that might need eating, and look good while doing it

Special skills: Sleeping; getting in the way in order to get lots of belly rubs; life-modelling if the humans want to draw her

Favourite colour: Pantone 217 because sheâ€™s a lady of luxuryÂ and likes the finer things in life (when sheâ€™s not being mental and running about in mud)

