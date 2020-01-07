Whether itâ€™s pedigreeÂ pups or mangy mutts, decoratorsâ€™ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. This month we have Nelson from Garment Graphixs in Belfast
Full name: Nelson
Breed: Pug
Age: 5
Time at company: NelsonÂ joined the team when he was 12 weeks old, so heâ€™s been with the company for over five years.
Job title: Company mascot
Job description: Itâ€™s Nelsonâ€™s job to boost team morale by licking his teammatesâ€™ ankles. He also loves to give them hugs when theyâ€™re in need.
Special skills: Singing and running.
Favourite colour: Yellow, just like his favourite snack â€“ bananas.
