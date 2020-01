Full name: Nelson

Breed: Pug

Age: 5

Time at company: Nelson joined the team when he was 12 weeks old, so he’s been with the company for over five years.

Job title: Company mascot

Job description: It’s Nelson’s job to boost team morale by licking his teammates’ ankles. He also loves to give them hugs when they’re in need.

Special skills: Singing and running.

Favourite colour: Yellow, just like his favourite snack – bananas.

