Whether itâ€™s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decoratorsâ€™ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. This month we have Mike from Adelco in Bordon, Hampshire
Doing the moonwalk straight after polishing the floor was too much for Mike
Name: Mike â€“ inspired by the US TV show Breaking Bad. We also call him Michael Jackson as he could do the moonwalk when he was a young pup.Â
Breed: Golden labradoodle
Age: Nine months old
Time at company: New starter
Job title: Chief barketing officer
Job description: Guarding stationery, hoovering up crumbs in the kitchen and making sure that the floor is polished with his tail.
Special skills: Keeping feet warm in winter