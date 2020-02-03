Name: Mike â€“ inspired by the US TV show Breaking Bad. We also call him Michael Jackson as he could do the moonwalk when he was a young pup.Â

Breed: Golden labradoodle

Age: Nine months old

Time at company: New starter

Job title: Chief barketing officer

Job description: Guarding stationery, hoovering up crumbs in the kitchen and making sure that the floor is polished with his tail.

Special skills: Keeping feet warm in winter

