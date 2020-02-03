Whether itâ€™s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decoratorsâ€™ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. This month we have Mike from Adelco in Bordon, Hampshire

Doing the moonwalk straight after polishing the floor was too much for Mike

Name: Mike â€“ inspired by the US TV show Breaking Bad. We also call him Michael Jackson as he could do the moonwalk when he was a young pup.Â 

Breed: Golden labradoodle

Age: Nine months old

Time at company: New starter

Job title: Chief barketing officer

Job description: Guarding stationery, hoovering up crumbs in the kitchen and making sure that the floor is polished with his tail.

Special skills: Keeping feet warm in winter

www.adelco.co.uk

 