Whether itâ€™s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decoratorsâ€™ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. This month we have Obi from DQ Printing & Embroidery in Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset
Name: Obi Quinton
Breed: Jack Russell
Age: Four months
Time at company: Two weeks
Job title: Guard dog
Job description: ResponsibleÂ for security on the premises and making sure owner Jess has enough snacks hidden in her drawer.
Special skills: Melting customersâ€™ hearts and keeping Jess company when sheâ€™s talking to herself.
Favourite colour: Pantone 90- 16 c. This is the colour of Jessâ€™s slippers, which send Obi crazy â€“ he tries to eat them…