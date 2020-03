Name: Obi Quinton

Breed: Jack Russell

Age: Four months

Time at company: Two weeks

Job title: Guard dog

Job description: Responsible for security on the premises and making sure owner Jess has enough snacks hidden in her drawer.

Special skills: Melting customers’ hearts and keeping Jess company when she’s talking to herself.

Favourite colour: Pantone 90- 16 c. This is the colour of Jess’s slippers, which send Obi crazy – he tries to eat them…

www.dqprinting.co.uk