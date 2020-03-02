Name: Obi Quinton

Breed: Jack Russell

Age: Four months

Time at company: Two weeks

Job title: Guard dog

Job description: ResponsibleÂ for security on the premises and making sure owner Jess has enough snacks hidden in her drawer.

Special skills: Melting customersâ€™ hearts and keeping Jess company when sheâ€™s talking to herself.

Favourite colour: Pantone 90- 16 c. This is the colour of Jessâ€™s slippers, which send Obi crazy â€“ he tries to eat them…

